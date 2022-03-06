CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday at a Dollar General in West Ashley.

Charleston County deputies responded to a West Ashley Dollar General around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, but the robber had already fled the store with cash.

The robber showed a firearm, but “no one was hurt”, CCSO said.

As of now, there is no description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

In addition, there is no information indicating that this robbery is connected to the earlier incident at another Dollar General store on Johns Island, deputies said.

Anyone with information can call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.