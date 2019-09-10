Report: Suspect pulled gun on employee during armed robbery in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston were dispatched to an armed robbery that happened at Direct Auto Insurance on Savannah Highway around 5:20 p.m Wednesday.

According to an incident report, an employee told officers an unknown black male, dressed in all black clothing and a face mask, entered the business through the back door and shoved her before pointing a gun at her.

The report states the victim and the suspect entered the front of the business, where the employee slowly took money out of her desk and place it into a bag before handing it over to the suspect.

The suspect took the money and left the building, but the victim did not see in which direction they fled.

A suspect has not yet been identified, but managers of the store were able to provide surveillance video to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.