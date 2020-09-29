Authorities investigating attempted carjacking and assault that happened Monday evening in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an attempted carjacking and assault that happened late Monday night near Dorchester Road.

According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to assist the North Charleston Police Department with an incident that happened around 9:00 p.m. at a church located off South Oakridge Drive.

Upon meeting with the victim at another location, the man told police that he had stopped at the church to look up directions. While looking down at his cellphone, he later noticed the barrel of a handgun was pointed at him through a crack in his window.

According to the report, the victim stated that he saw three Hispanic males, possibly between the ages of 17 and 19, wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, and face masks.

He said one of the suspects was holding a handgun and yelled for the him to get out of the vehicle.

The report states that another male pulled the driver door open and attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle. At that time, the victim reported being stuck in the back of the head with the handgun – he said he felt dizzy and was bleeding profusely.

The victim told police that he was able to get back into the driver seat and tried to put the vehicle in drive, but said the males continued trying to pry the door open and pull the window down.

Once he realized the suspects were attempting to steal the vehicle, he accelerated and quickly drove away. While doing so, the victim reported hearing one gunshot.

Investigators followed up on a few leads, but no arrests were made. The incident remains under investigation.