CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday responded to a West Ashely Mexican restaurant after a reported altercation.

According to CCSO, deputies assisted CPD with clearing “a large amount of people” from Señor Tequila on Ashley River Road.

CPD said that the incident began with an unruly customer that staff tried to kick out of the restaurant. There were reports of gunshots fired from the road, “possibly in the direction of the patron.”

The commotion caused a crowd to gather outside and “someone ended up being pepper sprayed by another individual… at the nearby gas station.”

The individual being pepper sprayed was the only injury reported.

Authorities are still investigating to determine what actually transpired.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.