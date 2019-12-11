Authorities need your help solving a fatal hit and run that happened on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are asking for your help solving a fatal hit and run that happened in August on Fleming Road.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department say 60-year-old Allen Dunmeyer was struck and killed during a hit and run just before 10:30 p.m. on August 23rd.

Police say he was lying motionless in the middle of the roadway when they arrived. He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina but died from injuries associated with the crash.

Authorities are still working to find who hit Dunmeyer and say your tip will earn you a cash reward of $1,000 plus up to an additional $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

You can call 843-554-1111 to provide your tip anonymously or visit 5541111.com and click on the submit a tip tab.

Police say you should never attempt to apprehend any fugitives or suspects yourself.

If you do not wish to be anonymous and/or receive a reward then the information can also be provided directly to the Charleston Police Department.