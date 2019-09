CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are on the scene of an auto vs pedestrian collision on Remount Road.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard stated the result of the collision resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

Traffic is affected in the area of Remount Road and Buskirk Avenue, Deckard added.

Two northbound lanes and the median is blocked, according to officials.