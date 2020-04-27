Authorities searching for burglar who tied up victim, set home on fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston are searching for a suspect who tied up a female victim and set a home on fire following a burglary.

North Charleston police officers responded to a residence on Admiral Drive in reference to a burglary in progress on Saturday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a juvenile victim told officers she was at home alone when she heard someone knocking at the back door. She said she walked to the living room and observed a black male in his 20s wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

When she saw him, the victim said she ran back to her room and the suspect went running after her and placed her in a headlock.

The report states the suspect began choking her and asking her about money. She told police that she pretended to pass out and then the man put her down and began rummaging through the home.

Eventually, the report states the suspect wrapped an electrical cord around her neck and bound her hands and feet. The victim said he moved her near a table in her room and said she was left somehow hanging by her neck and that she was “in and out.”

The victim said she heard him pouring bleach around the home and start the fire.

The report states the victim was able to loosen the cords around her wrists and ankles and eventually ran outside where she found a neighbor who was walking their dog and asked for help.

That neighbor told police the victim still had the cord wrapped around her neck and helped her remove it.

Police say she had bruising marks around her neck and markings around her wrists and ankles when they arrived and interviewed her.

The report states the victim’s boyfriend came to check on her and told police the description of the suspect sounded like someone who came knocking on his door a few weeks ago asking to borrow a phone.

No real details about the suspect were released. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.