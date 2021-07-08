Authorities searching for suspect who fled from deputies in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who attempted to run from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in West Ashley.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when the subject collided into cars in the parking lot of an Audi dealership and ran.

The Charleston Police Department was called in to assist and establish a perimeter as they search for the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they will release more details at a later time.