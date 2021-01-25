Authorities searching for vehicle involved in nearly 40 car break-ins over a 24-hour period

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department are looking for information about a vehicle involved in nearly 40 automotive break-ins last week.

Detectives say they are looking for any identifying details about a vehicle, the occupants, or its owners, related to approximately 39 auto breaking and entering cases that occurred last Thursday in the Northwoods Mall and Tanger Outlet areas over a 24-hour period.

They say most of the cases occurred during the evening hours on January 21st.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.