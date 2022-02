NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is requesting help from the public in finding a missing ‘vulnerable’ woman.

NCPD says they are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar, and personality disorder.

Police say that Guardino has not been seen since February 3 and it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Those with information are asked to contact Sgt. J. Pardue at (843) 740-5894 or (843) 822-1113.