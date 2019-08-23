Authorities to participate in active shooter drill at East Cooper Medical Center

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You may see increased law enforcement activity at a Lowcountry hospital on Friday, but there is no need to worry. Officials will be participating in an active shooter drill.

The drill is a collaborative effort between the Mount Pleasant Police Department and East Cooper Medical Center with the goal of making sure all patients and staff are safe from possible emergency events.

Friday’s drill will not impact hospital operations or patient care and visitation will not be affected.

The drill will begin at 8:30 a.m. at East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

