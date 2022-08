LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning.

According to CCSO, Highway 78 is closed at Mason Pond Road due to a serious crash that involved a pedestrian.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m.

No other details were provided. CCSO is on the scene investigating the crash.