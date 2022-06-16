CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With inflation reaching historic highs, Lowcountry travelers can save money on flights with Avelo Airlines’ “Inflation-Crushing” deals.

Avelo Airlines is offering savings on its nonstop flights between Charleston and New Haven, Conneticut.

The airline describe the sale as an “affordable gateway” to the New York and New England areas.

Lowcountry travelers can catch the sale through June 23 using the promo code: HALFOFF on AveloAir.com

The online-only promotion is valid on travel dates through November 9.