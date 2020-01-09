Avery Research Center to host grand re-opening party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture is hosting a grand re-opening on January 15.

The reopening comes after a two year long, $2.3 million renovation project, during which the center remained closed.

An Open House will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 125 Bull Street to celebrate the new and improved center.

The 153-year-old building, originally known as the Avery Normal Institute, was “the first accredited secondary school for African Americans in Charleston” according to the press release.

Courtney Hicks, Outreach Assistant for the center, says that it is home to “permanent exhibits highlighting African American culture and history” and “a variety of historical documents and artifacts…including approximately 200 manuscripts, more than 4,000 photographs, and hundreds of reels of microfilm, VHS tapes, clipping files, and digital formats.”

In honor of the reopening, a series of new exhibits will begin on January 15.

Avery Research Center is open free to the public Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guided tours are available daily at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.