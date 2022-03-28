NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee working for Avis/Budget at the Charleston International Airport has been terminated following an investigation into damaged rental cars.

State Rep. Wendell Gillard said he received a bill from the car rental company totaling more than $20,000 for damages he did not commit. The bill came weeks after Rep. Gilliard said he returned the car in “mint condition.”

An incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority revealed they began investigating the matter after observing suspicious behavior by an employee and rental cars on January 27, the same day Rep. Gillard returned his vehicle.

Gilliard wasn’t the only one with concerns about suspicious charges. The Lowcountry lawmaker said he heard from at least seven others who received similar letters from Avis alleging significant damage to a cat they rented and returned at the airport.

Whitney Borreson said she returned a vehicle three days before Rep. Gilliard and was later charged nearly $3,000 in damages.

“No damage whatsoever to it, everything was fine,” said Borreson. “I left it there at the airport like I should’ve. It’s like, well, this is ridiculous; I didn’t cause any damage to this car.”

Borreson said the charges were eventually dropped after she complained.

A spokesperson for the Avid Budget Group told News 2 they had contacted customers impacted by the matter. They later said the employee had been terminated.

“Avis Budget Group has terminated the employment of the person responsible and is resolving matters directly with customers who have been impacted,” the spokesperson said.