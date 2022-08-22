AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – In need of a good time and delicious seafood? Look no further! Awendaw’s Annual Blue Crab Festival returns this Saturday.

Lowcountry locals (and visitors) should grab their best crab crackers and mallets for the 25th Annual Awendaw Blue Crab Festival.

The festival will have crabs of all many flavors and a variety of food trucks to satisfy everyone’s tastebuds.

Along with the tasty food, guests can enjoy live music, vendors, beer and wine, a free kids area, hayrides, and pontoon boat rides.

General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the event on the day of. Children under 13 are admitted for free.

There are also VIP tickets available for $125 which include one bucket of crabs, complimentary food and drinks, private restrooms, a lakefront tented seating area, and a VIP entrance to skip the lines.

The Blue Crab Festival will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Awendaw Municipal Park, located at 7997 Doar Road.