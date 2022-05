CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) is responding to an overturned vehicle on Guerins Bridge Road.

Crews were on scene as of 6:33 p.m. Thursday and said that the car was in the marsh.

One patient had minor to moderate injuries, according to AMFD.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.