AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Awendaw will host a community sock drive in November.

Charleston County Department of Public Safety and the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department have teamed up to host a winter sock drive for underprivileged citizens.

Only new socks will be accepted.

New socks can be dropped off at any Awendaw-McCllanville Fire Station.