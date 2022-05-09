AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A wildfire that began early Monday morning along the Berkeley County and Charleston County lines was nearly 70% contained as of Monday night, according to the United States Forest Service.

The Midnight Fire burned around 170 acres of the Francis Marion National Forest in less than 24 hours. Six Forest Service engine crews, two dozers, and a helicopter were brought in to contain the fire.

While no structures are currently threatened, the Forest Service said that “the fire is still burning in difficult-to-access Pocosin habitat around Cooter Creek on the national forest, with heavy fuel loads and extremely dry conditions.”

Smoke is expected to impact visibility along portions of Highway 17 near Awendaw, as well as on Steed Creek Road and Halfway Creek Road. Drivers should be cautious and use headlights.

The fire has also shut down portions of the Palmetto Trail and Halfway Creek Trail.