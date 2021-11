AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) is warning community members not to fall victim to a scam impersonating the department.

According to AMFD, several reports have come in about someone claiming to sell AMFD t-shirts.

Text messages were sent from the number (715) 317-5882. The website firedepttee.com/ta10 was also invovled.

AMFD says that they do not sell t-shirts and that they have notified law enforcement.