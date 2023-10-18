AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

The agency announced the death of Fire Engineer Isaiah James Graham on Wednesday morning.

“Arrangements are incomplete at this time,” said AMFD. “Our sympathy and condolences go out to his family.”

Fire Engineer Isaiah James Graham courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District officials previously celebrated Graham as being part of a milestone for the department – the first all African American crew protecting unincorporated Mount Pleasant.

