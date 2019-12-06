Awendaw residents plant trees for Arbor Day







AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is the only state to celebrate Arbor Day this month.

Although most states celebrate Arbor Day in April, South Carolina celebrates on the first Friday in December.

According to Clemson University, South Carolina celebrates in December because it is the ideal time for planting and transplanting trees.

To celebrate, the town of Awendaw held its first Arbor Day celebration on Friday morning.

Residents planted live oak trees in a meadow of the Town Park, according to Planning Administrator Jody Muldrow.

The planting of the trees commemorated the completion of the first of many phases of improving the 300-acre park.

The town of Awendaw plans to add an amphitheater and a sheltered event space to the park as well.

In addition to hosting events like the Awendaw Blue Crab Festival, the park will encourage residents to enjoy all of Awendaw’s natural beauty.

According to Muldrow, the 50-acre lake will offer watersports such as fishing, kayaking, and canoeing.

The park is also home to the Awendaw East Coast Greenway, which Muldrow anticipates will connect all other trails in the park.