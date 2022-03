AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The first mayor of Awendaw has passed away.

Rev. William H. Alston died Sunday morning at the age of 86, according to family members.

He was first elected to serve as mayor of the newly incorporated town in 1992 and served until 2009.

Family, friends, and community members remember Rev. Alson not only as mayor but also as a beloved pastor in the African American Episcopal Church.

A portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw is named in his honor.