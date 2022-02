NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Baby Shark is coming to the Lowcountry for a live show!

On May 11, Baby Shark and Pinkfong will be at the North Charleston Coliseum to perform fan favorites like “Baby Shark,” “Five Little Monkeys,” and “Jungle Boogie.”

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale February 18, with prices ranging from $25 to $65.