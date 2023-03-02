CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers rescued two small squirrels on Thursday in Charleston.

According to the City of Charleston Police Department, Officer Salomon responded to a report that a group of baby squirrels had fallen from a tree Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, Officer Salomon discovered one of the squirrels had succumbed to its injuries.

Photo: CPD

Photo: CPD

Photo: CPD

Officer Salomon and responding Officer Plachcinsk began treating the squirrels immediately.

With help from the department’s Animal Services unit, two squirrels were transported for additional treatment.