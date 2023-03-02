CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers rescued two small squirrels on Thursday in Charleston.
According to the City of Charleston Police Department, Officer Salomon responded to a report that a group of baby squirrels had fallen from a tree Thursday morning.
Upon arrival, Officer Salomon discovered one of the squirrels had succumbed to its injuries.
Officer Salomon and responding Officer Plachcinsk began treating the squirrels immediately.
With help from the department’s Animal Services unit, two squirrels were transported for additional treatment.