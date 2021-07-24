School supply giveaway, vaccine clinic happening July 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident United Way and Kingdom Restoration Community Development Program (KRDCD) are hosting a back to school giveaway and vaccine clinic for eligible individuals.

The event is on July 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lord of the Harvest Faith Center (3680 Meeting Street Rd., North Charleston).

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for students of all ages and vaccines will be available for guests ages 12 and up.

The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit will be on site with doses of the Pfizer vaccine for eligible students and their families.

Students can also enjoy games and “much more” throughout the event.