Bank of America donates $500K to International African American Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) on Tuesday announced a $500,000 donation from Bank of America to be put towards museum programs and employment.

In total, Bank of America has invested over $1,000,000 in the IAAM.

Dr. Tonya Matthews, IAAM CEO, said that “this second major gift from Bank of America underscores the company’s commitment to our mission and to work that moves the dial on equity and racial justice.”

The half-a-million dollar investment “will be used to support development of the museum programming, curriculum, and operational plans, as well as the continued recruitment and hiring of the museum’s leadership team.”

Bank of America Charleston-Hilton Head President, Mark Munn, said that “this direct investment will further the mission of the museum and our shared goals of supporting conversations and actions that can advance economic and social progress.”