HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A Friday night football game between Baptist Hill High School and Whale Branch High School was cancelled after multiple Whale Branch players were suspended following an altercation.

A Baptist Hill coach told News 2 that 10 Whale Branch players were suspended, causing them to forfeit the game.

According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the school was placed “in modified lockdown status” Friday after officials “received a tip from a student regarding the threat of a potential conflict between two other students.”

Lockers and backpacks were searched and officials found a loaded handgun in a bookbag stored in a student’s locker.

A 15-year-old student was detained and will be charged with possession of a firearm on school property. The press release did not indicate whether the student being charged is a member of the football team.