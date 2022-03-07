CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic on Monday announced that it has been selected as a recipient of a $79,000 grant.

The grant is funded by the Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community through its charitable fund.

The clinic says that the money will be used to expand operations and continue providing services to “the underserved population across the Lowcountry who are uninsured and in need of health care.”

According to the clinic, “over 5,000 low-income adults, the majority of whom work full time but still do not have access to health insurance” rely on the clinic.

Click Director Brenda Falls said that the donation is “pivotal to [the clinic’s] ability to ensure that hundreds of uninsured adults across the Lowcountry have access to consistent, high-quality healthcare, including vital life-saving screenings and medications that they would not have otherwise.”