MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting of a children’s fitness facility was held Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

Owners and mother-son duo Cynthia and Cameron Lett, along with staff were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders Laura Hyatt, Howard Chapman, and John Iacofano for the opening of Beach Cowboy Fitness, located in the Queensborough shopping center.

Beach Cowboy Fitness offers physical education programs for students from kindergarten to 5th grade who are home-schooled. The facility also provides inclusive classes for students with special needs.

The classes offered are small in size (no more than 10 students) and are led by experienced and certified fitness coaches.

Via Town of Mount Pleasant

“Our team treats each student with fairness by showing encouragement and enthusiasm for every milestone,” Cynthia said. “We emphasize that our programs are inclusive and fun for both kids and young adults.”

Students can also earn credits through the SC Department of Education’s physical education curriculum.

Beach Cowboy Fitness is located at 1200 Queensborough Boulevard, Suite B.

To learn more visit beachcowboyfitness.com.