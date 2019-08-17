‘Beers from Here’ at the SC Aquarium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Beers. Bites. And bunches of wildlife to explore.

A few times a year the SC Aquarium keeps their doors open once the sun sets; but only for 21 and up.

Their ‘After Hours Events’ seek to allow adults to let the child inside them explore while also having an adult beverage.

Brent Duncan, Senior Manager of Advertising at the aquarium, thinks this is a great way to relax and see the aquarium in a different light.

“Obviously we love kids and school groups…but this just gives people an opportunity to come after work, or a long week and experience the aquarium in a new setting,” says Duncan.

Beers From Here’ featured 8 different breweries from the Charleston area as well as bites from their ‘Good Catch’ partners.

“It gives us a chance to also welcome in our good catch partners from our sustainable seafood program,” says Duncan. “Having them all under one roof is really special to us.”

If you are wishing that you could have made it tonight, have no fear. Their next 21+ After Hours event will be on October 25th. The event is called “Southern Spirits” and they say it will have “Spooktacular tastings of the some of the best spirits in the South!”

Every single one of their After Hours events has sold out this year, so staff recommends getting tickets in advance. If you’d like more information, click here.