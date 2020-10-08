Behind The Scenes: Boone Hall Fright Night

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re taking a closer look at Boone Halls Fright Night to see how much has changed and how much has remained the same.

While it typically takes about a year for Boone Hall Fright Night to come together—they say in march, the had to shift a lot of plans.

We removed what we call site blocks and barriers that we used to slow people down. So by the same token, we went ahead and we extended the experiences so that even though we’re not slowing you down as much with fabric that you have to push through ,or anything like that, you’re still getting that same experience. Ryan Neal, Event Director BHFN

Ryan Neal, the Event Director for Fright Night said aside from removing physical barriers to keep guests safe they also were challenged with keeping their actors and staff safe as well. This ultimately lead to a change in how they manage their costumes for roughly 100 people.

Neal said that every single night they take all the costumes in, wash and dry them before re-issuing. That way they can make sure they are going through and cleaning everything.

But it’s not just costumes—they also changed how they do their make-up.

The paint that we work with is alcohol-based and it keeps everything really sanitary and healthy for the actors and I don’t have to touch them very much. So we can keep a pretty good distance even when we’re doing make up and then because it’s alcohol-based it’s not going to run. Christina Moore, Lead Makeup Artist BHFN

Christina Moore, the Lead Make-up Artist said, the most challenging and rewarding part according has been using masks as part of the safety and makeup for all the actors.

We started pre-painting the masks so that when it’s on the face its spread out really nice and we can get good coverage so it does definitely helped in on our side of it figure out how to paint them before, or paint them during so. Christina Moore, Lead Makeup Artist BHFN

The three different attractions involve a jail, a haunted forest, and a clown’s playground. All three are open Thursday night through Sunday night with limited tickets until October 31st.

Those with Boone Hall suggest to get your tickets in advance in chance they sell out.

To get your tickets ahead of time, click here.