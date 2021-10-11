Belk hiring more than 5,000 employees ahead of holiday season

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011, file photo, shoppers line up outside a Belk store in Vicksburg, Miss., early in the morning for their Black Friday sales. Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Eli Baylis/The Vicksburg Post via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Belk is hosting hiring events on Saturday at all Lowcountry locations as part of the effort to hire over 5,000 employees ahead of the holiday season.

Full and part-time positions are available in sales, beauty, and omnichannel departments.

Belk says that employees receive “competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season, and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases.”

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at all Belk locations. Job seekers are asked to be prepared for on-site interviews on offers.