Below the Surface: International Diving Institute students train at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A recent partnership between the International Diving Institute (IDI) and Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is giving diving students a real-world diving experience.

IDI is veteran-owned and dedicated to “working with their students to overcome any hurdles they may face in the transition from military service to civilian life.”





David Hillars, President of the IDI, says they teach students of all ages and backgrounds. With the new partnership at Patriots Point; their divers are getting the most realistic training available.

“It provides the best training environment that there is. There’s nothing like real-life training,” he says. “For them to have this experience is overwhelming.”

For 1 week each month, students will be working on projects such as hull scrubbing, pressure washing, patchwork, and pier inspections. David Coates, Maintenance Manager for Patriots Point, says their training helps immensely with preserving their historic ships.

“It takes care of little things and they’re going to do it consistently. So, if we have something come up we can pick up the phone and say ‘hey, are you going to be here tomorrow?’ It’s going to be a win-win for both of us,” says Coates.

Hillars says his students have been thrilled to start diving at Patriots Point; especially since most of their training is done in large tanks at their location in North Charleston. For more information on their school, click here.

Moving forward, Patriots Point hopes to secure more partnerships with local craftsmen that could utilize their facility for specific trades. For more information of Patriots Point, click here.