Ben Sawyer Boulevard traffic pattern changes to take effect June 27 for water main project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Waterworks announces new traffic pattern on Ben Sawyer Boulevard beginning at 7 P.M. on June 27 to conduct work for a water main connection project.

The necessary work will return the road to its original striping from Center Street to the Toler’s Cove community entrance.

Local motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should expect delays, and are asked to obey flagging directions and to be mindful of construction equipment and work crews.

The traffic pattern is due to return to normal by 7 A.M. on June 28.