UPDATE: The boat has been secured and the bridge is reopened to traffic.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant closed the Ben Sawyer Bridge to traffic due to a boat in distress.

Police say a sailboat, being carried by the wind, is dragging its anchor and drifting towards the bridge.

The Coast Guard, Mount Pleasant Harbor Patrol and the Sullivan’s Island Fire Boat are all assisting.

MPPD Harbor Patrol is currently assisting the USCG with a ⛵️ drifting towards the Ben Sawyer Bridge. The Bridge is closed at this time. #mtpsc #chstrfc @MountPleasantPD pic.twitter.com/jFVkQ3RzpC — Chris Rosier (@MPPDRosier) December 31, 2019

This is a developing story. News 2 has a crew headed to the scene.