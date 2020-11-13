Ben Sawyer Bridge closed due to downed electrical wires

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Thursday announced that the Ben Sawyer Bridge is closed due to downed electrical wires as of 7:45 p.m.
MPPD says that the bridge is closed in both directions.
Ben Sawyer Boulevard at Center Street is also shut down and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Dominion Energy is aware of the incident and has crews on the way to assess.
