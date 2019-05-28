Ben Sawyer Bridge remains closed to watercraft, open to vehicles

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ben Sawyer Bridge remains closed to water traffic Tuesday morning but has reopened to vehicles traveling between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island.

Officials say it was the heat, which reached the century mark in many areas Monday, caused a part of the bridge to expand and not able to close for hours as many headed home from the beach on Memorial Day.

Crews removed part of the expansion joint prior to its re-opening. Sullivan’s Island’s Town Administrator said extreme heat caused the concrete to expand to the point where the bridge couldn’t close.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday The Town of Sullivan’s Island tweeted that the Ben Sawyer Bridge was inoperable and closed to cars.

Those drivers were re-routed to the Isle of Palms Connector for access on and off the beach.

South Carolina Department of Transportation crews and Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District helped fix the problem.

The bridge was re-opened to vehicular traffic six hours later.

Right now, the bridge is reopened to cars traveling between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan’s Island but remains closed to boats traveling underneath in the Intracoastal Waterway.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as we learn more.