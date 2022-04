NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s chapter of the veteran’s organization American Legion will host a benefit concert on Saturday, June 18.

‘Legionpalooza’ will take place at Firefly Distillery from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., with musical guest Glamnation headlining.

The event will also feature additional musical acts and food trucks.

All ages are welcome. A $20 donation is requested from adults, with proceeds going to American Legion Post 179, and kids 12 and under get in free.