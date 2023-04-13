CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry organizations are coming together to try and address the overcrowding crisis within local animal shelters.

Berkeley Animal Center and Charleston Animal Society have launched Operation Dog Rescue with the goal of saving the lives “of healthy dogs who are in desperate need of loving homes.”

“This is a desperate plea to help us empty the shelter for the health and welfare of these amazing dogs,” said Berkely Animal Center Director Heather McDowell. “We have the capacity for 100 dogs, and we are already beyond that. We believe that every shelter dog deserves a loving home and special one-on-one attention, instead of sitting in a kennel.”

Events will be held at Berkeley Animal Center and Charleston Animal Society over the weekend as follows:

BERKELEY ANIMAL CENTER

Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

131 Central Berkeley Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

animalcenter.berkeleycountysc.gov/

CHARLESTON ANIMAL SOCIETY

Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

CharlestonAnimalSociety.org

Adult dogs are available for adoption at no cost.

Those who are not able to adopt can foster an adult dog and the shelter will provide all the supplies.