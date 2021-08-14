Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after non-fatal Saturday morning crash in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joshua Whitmore, a Berkeley County Sheriff, was seriously injured after a crash that occurred Saturday morning, BCSO confirms.

Troopers say that the officer was responding to a disturbance call when he collided with another vehicle on U.S. 78 (University Boulevard) near Elms Plantation Boulevard at around 2:12 A.M.

The officer was headed west on the roadway, wearing a seatbelt, and crashed with a 2017 Nissan van that was turning left on Elms Plantation Boulevard.

The officer sustained injuries after being entrapped following the collision and both drivers were taken to Trident by EMS.

The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on 2 for updates.