Best practices for returning holiday gifts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As many turned to online shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts anticipate some complications in the return process for those not thrilled with what they received.

Bailey Parker, Communications Director for the SC Department of Consumer Affairs, says that being informed is the key to a smooth return.

Parker says that different stores have different return policies, so consumers should do their homework before heading to the store:

“You’re going to have to do your own research, you’re going to have to take the driver’s seat here and really see what you’re going to be in for as you do your returning.”

Other important things to remember: keep the packaging as pristine as possible, and keep the receipt.

Receipts often offer important insights, such as whether a COVID-19 fee will be charged, and whether cash or credit will be offered for the return.

If you did not receive a gift receipt, some stores offer store credit in exchange for the item.

Parker said that returning items in person and by mail are equally viable options; do what works best for you, “but again, make sure you’re reading all of those instructions.”