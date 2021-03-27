Beyond the brew: First responder owned coffee company gives back with each cup

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They serve our country and community; and serve up a mean cup of joe. The owners of OneNation Coffee truly put service above everything else.

The coffee company began in a garage as a passion project between 3 lifelong friends and first responders. Co-founders John Richards, Philip Moniz and Neil Johnson are no strangers to a good (or a bad) cup of coffee.

Moniz (Left) and Richards (Right)

“He works a lot of nights and I’ve been deployed a lot. In different locations it’s always hard to get good coffee without it being some type of frou-frou,” says Richards.

OneNation Coffee is no frills, quality coffee at an affordable price. Their motto is “we have your six A.M.” which is a common law enforcement and military phrase that means “we have your back.”

By day, the owners serve and protect their communities. When their work boots come off, the brewing begins. In fact, Moniz, active duty law enforcement officer, is the master roaster for the OneNation Coffee.





“We do eventually want to work into doing a cafe where we could do roasting operations in one place and hopefully fulfill all of our locations,” says Moniz.

Every blend they offer sticks with their theme: ‘Tastes Like Freedom Roast’, ‘JB’s Buckshot Blend,’ and ‘Reveille’ just to name a few.

“We’ll start off with the light roast. This is Reveille. You know, in the morning, they go over the loud speakers there’s a call to Reveille to get up and get going, so we thought a breakfast roast,” says Richards.

The owners say they feel fortunate to have the opportunity to do what they love and want to continue giving back to the community in every way they can. According to Richards, $1 of every bag of coffee they sell is donated.

“We donate to a foundation up in Anderson that’s called ‘When Life Sucks’ that helps veterans and first responders with PTSD,” he says.





OneNation Coffee has big plans to start a foundation to support veterans and first responders as well as a shop of their own. In the meantime, you can find buy their coffee by clicking here or visiting their table at the Charleston Night Market on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30-10:30.