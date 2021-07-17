Bicyclist dies after being struck by automobile Friday night in West Ashley, Charleston PD investigates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An automobile versus bicyclist collision that occurred July 16 at about 11:50 P.M. is being investigated by The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, the scene occurred on Savannah Highway at the Ashley River Bridge.

The accident involved a Honda Accord sedan that was traveling northbound on the Ashley River Bridge and hit an adult bicyclist in the travel lane – the bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators at on scene for several hours to collect evidence.

The deadly collision remains under investigation and no criminal charges are filed at this time.

This traffic fatality is the tenth to be investigated by CPD.

CPD advises for this accident to be a reminder for drivers and pedestrians to share responsibility of being alert and aware of your surrounding, and for all pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize safe and legal practice when traveling the roadways.

The deceased’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.