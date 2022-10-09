CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in West Ashley Saturday night.

According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Reports say an unknown vehicle traveling east on Ashley Phosphate Road struck a bicyclist near Fennell Road.

The bicyclist suffered deadly injuries.

Information on the suspect and the vehicle involved is not available at this time.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.