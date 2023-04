CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A bicyclist is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Hollywood on Monday afternoon, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to CCSO, the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. along Highway 162 near Elliott Estates Road.

Deputies said the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road reopened around 4:00 p.m. after being closed for several hours.

CCSO is investigating.