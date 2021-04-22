Bill cracking down on plastic pellet pollution in Lowcountry waterways passes SC Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed Senate Bill 596, which is designed to reduce pollution caused by plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, in Lowcountry waterways.

The bill will now move to the South Carolina House for consideration.

S. 596 amends the Pollution Control Act “to provide for the regulation of pre-production plastic [nurdles] by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.”

Recently, Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Conservation League reached a $1 million settlement with Frontier Logistics, after a 2019 nurdle spill left beach communities cleaning up for weeks.

Environmental advocates say that in addition to polluting the waterways, the nurdles can harm aquatic wildlife.