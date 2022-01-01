Bill Murray look-a-like polar plunge draws hundreds to Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of beachgoers splashed into 2022 on Folly Beach in their best Bill Murray garb.

Every New Year’s Day, hundreds of people gather on Folly Beach dressed up as comedian and Charleston’s own Bill Murray, for an annual polar plunge.

“Absolutely, love Bill Murray,” says Dale Antley, a participant in the plunge.

“So you just come here, plunge yourself in the water and hopefully start the new year off right.”

“Come freeze your Bills” was the theme of the 8th annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge.

The event was held at the Beachside at the Tides Hotel, and fellow beachgoers were able to register for a Bill Murray-themed costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

“Just plunge in the water and get rid of all the bad stuff from last year and going into some new stuff this year,” Antley says.

The event follows the 11th annual Folly Beach Flip Flop Drop held on New Year’s Eve.