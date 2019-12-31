Bill Murray look-a-like polar plunge happens New Year’s Day!

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you brave enough to take the plunge?

Every New Year’s Day, hundreds of people flock to Folly Beach dressed up like one Charleston’s funniest residents, Bill Murray, for a polar plunge.

This will be the 7th year in a row for the Bill Murray Look-A-Like plunge, which happens beachside at the Tides Hotel.

This year’s theme is ‘Ghostbusters,’ in celebration of the release of the franchises 4th film.

“Since Bill Murray lives in Charleston, they thought it would be fun to make it a “Freeze Your Bills Off,” and Folly Beach-everybody loves to dress up out there, so they decided to make it more of a costume contest,” event coordinator Kelly Russ.

The costume contest will kick-off Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. and the entry fee is $5 per person.

The polar plunge, however, is free and begins at 2:00 p.m.