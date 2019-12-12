Bill would make off-shore drilling ban permanent off SC coast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Offshore drilling could soon be permanently banned off the South Carolina coast.

State Senator Chip Campsen, who represents Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton Counties, pre-filed a bill on December 11th that prohibits the issuance of state and local permits for infrastructure and other activities related to offshore drilling.

Twenty-eight of 46 senators joined Sen. Campsen as co-sponsors of his bill.

“Offshore drilling would inevitably result in massive industrialization of our coastline. It would damage our coast’s rich natural, historic, cultural and economic resources. I am pleased twenty-eight Senate colleagues joined me in a bipartisan effort to protect South Carolina’s coast from offshore drilling,” said Sen. Campsen.

The bill would make the ban passed as part of the 2019/2020 state budget permanent.